Strings Amore is performing in Rotorua on September 13. Photo / Supplied

The community is invited to enjoy a programme with Baroque ensemble Strings Amore, who are performing in Rotorua on September 13.

Rotorua Music Federation is delighted to present Strings Amore in partnership with Chamber Music New Zealand.

Strings Amore brings together five of New Zealand's finest string players, and was established to perform Baroque music on modern instruments with attention to performance practices of the 18th century, the height of the Baroque era.

The ensemble showcases the talent of Donald Maurice on viola d'amore, Martin Riseley and Rupa Maitra on violins, Sophia Acheson on viola, and Margaret Guldborg on cello.

In this programme there is a special focus on the viola d'amore and on four famous Baroque composers who wrote for this unusual instrument.

Rotorua Music Federation says the viola d'amore was well-loved by some of the greatest composers of the Baroque era, and is a particularly beautiful instrument that has between six and seven strings, each of which is paired with a sympathetic string.

The sympathetic strings add a resonant shimmer to the sound, most apparent when heard up close.

Donald Maurice has recorded two CDs for Atoll playing viola d'amore, and a CD and a full-length film in Poland on the Acte Prealable label.

As a violist he has recorded 15 CDs as soloist and chamber musician.

He is an Emeritus Professor of Music at Victoria University and a freelance musician.

Donald is an honorary life member of the American Viola Society and the International Viola Society.

Martin Riseley is Associate Professor and head of strings at the New Zealand School of Music, and concertmaster of the Christchurch Symphony Orchestra.

He has played as soloist with many orchestras and released numerous CDs.

He was formerly the concertmaster of the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra and has been a guest concertmaster of the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra.

Rupa Maitra is a first violinist in Orchestra Wellington and was formerly principal second violinist in the Dunedin Sinfonia.

She performs and records with guitarist Owen Moriarty in Duo Tapas, which has released two CDs. They have performed many concerts in Wellington, for Arts on Tour in New Zealand, and toured in China.

Rupa has a Suzuki violin teaching studio in Wellington.

Sophia Acheson is principal violist of Orchestra Wellington, a casual player with the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra and she often performs as a soloist and in chamber music.

She studied viola in Wellington, Barcelona and Texas.

During her time in America, she furthered an interest in early music, learning the viola d'amore and viola da gamba, performing solo in both the USA and New Zealand.

Margaret Guldborg is originally from Albuquerque, New Mexico, and worked as a cellist and teacher in Boston, Denmark, and Malaysia until moving to Wellington in 2008.

She plays with Orchestra Wellington and various chamber ensembles while maintaining a busy teaching schedule.

Margaret holds a Master of Music in Performance from the New England Conservatory.

The details

- What: Strings Amore

- When: Tuesday, September 13, 7.30pm

- Where: Princes Gate Hotel, Monarch Room

- Tickets: Door sales available from 7pm at venue, cash or internet banking only. $35 adults; $15 tertiary students 18-25 years; school-age children free

Mask wearing is advised

Programme

Vivaldi – Concerto for viola d'amore in D major, RV392

Telemann – Concerto for two violas d'amore

Graupner – Concerto for viola d'amore in D major

Bach – Concerto for violin in E major

Graupner – Concerto for viola d'amore and viola in A major

Telemann – Concerto for viola in G major

Bach – Erbarme Dich, St Matthew Passion-violin, viola & string