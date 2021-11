Police were called about 2pm Saturday. Photo / File

One person has died after a crash on State Highway 1, Lichfield, yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services were alerted to the two-vehicle crash near Ngutuwera Stream Bridge around 2pm.

One person died at the scene, which is between Putāruru and Tokoroa, and a second person was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The road was closed while the scene examination was undertaken but is now reopened.

The circumstances of the crash are under investigation.