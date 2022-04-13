Desert Rd is closed at Rangipo after a truck rolled this morning. Photo / Supplied

Desert Rd (State Highway 1) is closed at Rangipo, south of Tūrangi, following a crash in the early hours of the morning.

A statement from police said a truck rolled about 12.30am.

The driver was critically injured and transported to Waikato Hospital.

The Serious Crash Unit attended the scene.

The road is expected to be closed for several more hours as the truck is removed from the scene.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area or expect delays.

A statement from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said detours are in place.

"Please allow at least an extra 45 minutes travel time.

"Northbound traffic detour via SH49, right onto SH4. Southbound traffic, follow the same route in reverse."