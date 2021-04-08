Stacey Morrison encourages Rotorua to host Pink Ribbon Breakfasts

Stacey Morrison and daughter Maiana. Photo / Supplied

"Food, friends and fundraising. These are all the ingredients you need to host a fabulous Pink Ribbon Breakfast this May."

These are the words of Stacey Morrison as she calls on the people of Rotorua and Taupō to take part.

Registrations are now open for Pink Ribbon Breakfast, Breast Cancer Foundation NZ's biggest annual fundraising campaign.

New Zealanders can invite their friends, family or workmates to breakfast to raise funds for breast cancer research and patient support.

An ambassador for the foundation, Stacey says, "A Pink Ribbon Breakfast is always fun, heart-warming and special.

"Keep it simple or make it flash, whatever makes you happy. Get together with the people you cherish for a wonderful cause."

As the face of Pink Ribbon Breakfast for the third year running, Stacey has long been a passionate advocate for breast cancer awareness.

It's a way of honouring her mum, Sue, who passed away from breast cancer in 2002.

"A hard time was made even harder for breast cancer patients in the last year, thanks to Covid-19.

"These women have been so brave and they need our support.

"At the same time, Breast Cancer Foundation NZ's funds have taken a huge hit, so I'm really hoping Pink Ribbon Breakfasts will be the boost everyone needs."

About 90 women are diagnosed with breast cancer in the Lakes DHB area every year, and about 15 will die from it.

Proceeds raised from Pink Ribbon Breakfasts will go towards supporting Kiwi families affected by breast cancer and funding pioneering research by some of New Zealand's top scientists.

Breast Cancer Foundation NZ chief executive Evangelia Henderson says Pink Ribbon Breakfasts are a fun way to come together for good, knowing that the money you raise will help to change lives.

"Covid-19 has caused us to lose much-needed income, but we're determined to keep supporting women going through breast cancer and pushing for the latest scientific advances.

"Getting involved with Pink Ribbon Breakfast is easy and every effort will make a difference towards our goal of zero deaths from breast cancer."

For more information and to register to host a Pink Ribbon Breakfast, go to pinkribbonbreakfast.co.nz.