A tow truck at the scene of the crash on State Highway 5 this afternoon. Photo / Andrew Warner

Emergency services and police are responding to a report of a six-vehicle crash on State High 5 at Ngongotaha.

A police spokeswoman said the police were still on their way to the scene of the crash on SH5, which was reported to police at 3.12pm.

She said the southbound lane was blocked but there were no reports of serious injury at this stage.

A Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said fire crews are attending the six-vehicle crash.

More details to come.