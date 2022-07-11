Police were called to the crash about 10.35am. Photo / NZME

Emergency services responded to a serious crash in Taupō this morning.

Police were called to the crash near the intersection of Centennial Drive and State Highway 1 in Rotokawa about 10.35am.

A ute reportedly went off the road.

SH1 TAUPŌ - 1:00PM

Following an earlier crash, #SH1 Centennial Dr northbound on-ramp is now CLOSED to allow for vehicle recovery. Please use Broadlands Rd as an alternative on-ramp while response crews tend to the scene. Expect delays on Centenial Dr northbound off-ramp. ^LB pic.twitter.com/9LfRdr5Ybo — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) July 12, 2022

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the Centennial Drive northbound on-ramp to State Highway 1 was closed to allow for vehicle recovery.

"Please use Broadlands Rd as an alternative on-ramp while response crews tend to the scene. Expect delays and drive with care on Centenial Dr northbound off-ramp."