Emergency services responded to a serious crash in Taupō this morning.
Police were called to the crash near the intersection of Centennial Drive and State Highway 1 in Rotokawa about 10.35am.
A ute reportedly went off the road.
Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the Centennial Drive northbound on-ramp to State Highway 1 was closed to allow for vehicle recovery.
"Please use Broadlands Rd as an alternative on-ramp while response crews tend to the scene. Expect delays and drive with care on Centenial Dr northbound off-ramp."