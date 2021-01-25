Scrub fire at Whakatāne Heads, helicopter on scene

A helicopter is at the scene of a scrub fire on the Whakatāne Heads. Photo / Supplied

A helicopter is helping to battle a scrub fire at the Whakatāne Heads.

Crews were called to reports of smoke coming from the shrubbery about 1.50pm, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said.

She said access had been difficult for firefighters but they arrived to find a 30-metre by 30-metre bushfire.

Four fire crews and a helicopter were at the scene.

No people or surrounding properties were at risk at this stage, she said.

A resident said she understood that the fire was near a walking track on the Ōhope side of the hill.

She said it looked like the fire was getting smaller.