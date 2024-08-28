The Samoan RSE workers involved in a fatal crash near Auckland on Monday had been working at EastPack Ōpōtiki for three years.
Leauga Jerry Leauga, 37, and Ta’avao Kelemete, 32, were killed in the crash alongside their uncle Fa’aofo Uili Fa’aofo when a truck appeared to blow a tyre and crossed multiple lanes.
The van was also carrying three other Samoan Recognised Seasonal Employer workers, aged 42, 39 and 21, who remain in hospital.
The youngest of the group suffered critical injuries.
The group were travelling to Auckland with the intention of flying to Samoa this week.