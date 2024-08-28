Advertisement
Samoan RSE workers killed in Auckland crash worked in Ōpōtiki for three years

By Brianna Stewart
Leauga Jerry Leauga, a valued employee at EastPack Ōpōtiki, was one of three killed in a crash near Auckland on Monday.

The Samoan RSE workers involved in a fatal crash near Auckland on Monday had been working at EastPack Ōpōtiki for three years.

Leauga Jerry Leauga, 37, and Ta’avao Kelemete, 32, were killed in the crash alongside their uncle Fa’aofo Uili Fa’aofo when a truck appeared to blow a tyre and crossed multiple lanes.

The van was also carrying three other Samoan Recognised Seasonal Employer workers, aged 42, 39 and 21, who remain in hospital.

The youngest of the group suffered critical injuries.

The group were travelling to Auckland with the intention of flying to Samoa this week.

Two people in another vehicle and the truck driver, who has since been discharged from hospital, were treated for minor injuries.

Ta'avao Kelemete at work at EastPack Ōpōtiki.
EastPack Ōpōtiki site manager Tai Shepherd shared on social media today that Leauga and Kelemete were part of the community for three years while working in the packhouse and orchards to support their family in Samoa.

He said they were genuine, loyal and caring men.

“Our deepest condolences go out to their families and loved ones.

“Our priority right now is to provide support for our workers and their families during this difficult time.”

Counties Manukau road policing manager Inspector Tony Wakelin said the crash was being investigated by the Serious Crash Unit.

“On behalf of police, I want to extend our sincere sympathies to the families and friends of those who have been caught up in this dreadful event.

“This was a horrific crash, and we are continuing to provide support for everyone affected, including our staff who attended the scene.”

A Givealittle fundraiser has been set up by Samoan community leader Li’amanaia Kaisara in response to the crash to support the victims’ Samoa-based families.

It has gained more than $30,000 in donations in one day.

- Whakatāne Beacon



