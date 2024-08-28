Two people in another vehicle and the truck driver, who has since been discharged from hospital, were treated for minor injuries.

Ta'avao Kelemete at work at EastPack Ōpōtiki.

EastPack Ōpōtiki site manager Tai Shepherd shared on social media today that Leauga and Kelemete were part of the community for three years while working in the packhouse and orchards to support their family in Samoa.

He said they were genuine, loyal and caring men.

“Our deepest condolences go out to their families and loved ones.

“Our priority right now is to provide support for our workers and their families during this difficult time.”

Counties Manukau road policing manager Inspector Tony Wakelin said the crash was being investigated by the Serious Crash Unit.

“On behalf of police, I want to extend our sincere sympathies to the families and friends of those who have been caught up in this dreadful event.

“This was a horrific crash, and we are continuing to provide support for everyone affected, including our staff who attended the scene.”

A Givealittle fundraiser has been set up by Samoan community leader Li’amanaia Kaisara in response to the crash to support the victims’ Samoa-based families.

It has gained more than $30,000 in donations in one day.

- Whakatāne Beacon







