Equifest is the only event of its type to showcase all aspects of the equine industry. Photo / Supplied

Equifest is the only event of its type to showcase all aspects of the equine industry. Photo / Supplied

Streams of equine enthusiasts are set to fill Taupō's Dunstan Fiber Fresh National Equestrian Centre next weekend.

Equifest is a horse lover's dream event with three days of action-packed education, shopping and competition.

Running from October 28-30, the event will celebrate all things horses in an equine-themed festival-style celebration.

Equifest is the only national event of its type where people come together to connect and share their passion for all equine disciplines and event organisers are committed to growing and improving the event for the region.

"After such an incredible inaugural event we are so excited to be running Equifest in Taupō again this year," says event managing director Ammie Hardie.

The first and last Equifest was held in 2020, then postponed and subsequently cancelled in 2021 due to lockdowns. It attracted over 11,000 people at its first event.

"Taupō is such a great central location with great facilities, local attractions and loads of dining options that make it perfect to host an event like Equifest."

Education is a key focus at Equifest with a range of educational clinics and demonstrations aimed at teaching riders how to improve their performance and get the most out of their riding.

Some of the country's best educators will be sharing their knowledge and experience with Equifest visitors.

There will be competitions on offer across jumping, Western and dressage, making the event suitable for riders of all levels, experience and disciplines.

And the not-to-be-missed sell-out entertainment shows will showcase the talent and pizazz of this fantastic industry.

"Our team has been working really hard to make sure we do the exhibition spaces justice for both the businesses involved and the visitors coming to the event. Times have been tough for a lot of retail and small businesses so we want to make sure we can help them as best we can," Ammie says.

She says Equifest is a place for people with a shared interest in the equine community to come together and celebrate the industry and all its elements.

"At a time when we've been missing social interactions and big-scale events, Equifest 2022 is exactly what the community needs to spark the passion and help it thrive."

Tickets are available to purchase now online now. General admission tickets start at $30 for an adult and $20 for a child.

All educational clinics, demonstrations and sessions are included free in the price of the general admission ticket.

Equifest will be held at the Dunstan Fiber Fresh National Equestrian Centre in Taupō from October 28-30 and at the Canterbury Agricultural Park from December 9-11.

Head to www.equifest.co.nz for more information.