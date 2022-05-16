Maori All Blacks perform the haka before the tour match at the Rotorua International Stadium. Photo / Getty

Maori All Blacks perform the haka before the tour match at the Rotorua International Stadium. Photo / Getty

The Māori All Blacks will play Ireland in two mid-week matches in Hamilton and Wellington in July, New Zealand Rugby announced today.

The first match will be at FMG Stadium Waikato in Hamilton on Wednesday, June 29, and the second at Sky Stadium in Wellington on Tuesday, July 12.

Ireland will bring an expanded squad to cater for the two midweek matches, which will be in addition to the three-Test Steinlager Series against the All Blacks.

The Māori All Blacks have played Ireland on two previous occasions, the most famous being the New Zealand Natives 13-4 win at Lansdowne Rd in Dublin in 1888.

The only other match between the two sides was in 2010 at Rotorua International Stadium where the Māori All Blacks won a thrilling match 31-28.

"We look forward to welcoming Ireland, their players, management, and fans to Aotearoa, sharing our respective cultures, and celebrating our rich histories through rugby," Māori All Blacks head coach Clayton McMillan said.

"Our rivalry goes back more than 100 years and that will only add to the occasion. To play the world's fourth-ranked team in a two-match series is an exciting prospect and we expect both games to be huge challenges.

"Playing in Aotearoa is always special, and we know we have huge support in both Te Whanganui a Tara and Kirikiriroa. We're looking forward to spending time in those communities, connecting with the region's local Iwi, Māori, Māori All Blacks fans and putting out a performance our whānau and fans can be proud of."

McMillan will name his squad for the series next month including a new captain following respected hooker Ash Dixon's departure for Japan last year after leading the team to a two-match series win over Manu Samoa.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell said the Māori All Blacks would provide a stern test of their squad's strength and depth.

"They are effectively a Test match side that have a proud tradition and impressive record of results.

"This tour is a huge opportunity for the group to develop and test itself against the best in their own backyard. Playing five games against such quality opposition will be of huge benefit to the group as we tour for the first time since 2018."

Tickets for both matches will be available for public sale via AllBlacks.com and Ticketek from noon on May 20 at tickets.allblacks.com.

Ireland Tour:

Māori All Blacks v Ireland

FMG Stadium, Hamilton, Wednesday, June 29 (Kick-off: 7.05pm)

All Blacks v Ireland

Eden Park, Auckland, Saturday, July 2 (Kick-off: 7.05pm)

All Blacks v Ireland

Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, Saturday, July 9 (Kick-off: 7.05pm)

Māori All Blacks v Ireland

Sky Stadium, Wellington, Tuesday, July 12 (Kick-off: 7.05pm)

All Blacks v Ireland

Sky Stadium, Wellington, Saturday, July 16 (Kick-off: 7.05pm)