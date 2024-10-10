“There’s a bunch of other new materials, emerging materials made from mushroom, obviously, cardboard, all sorts of things,” Heine said.
The company was among 18 finalists including Rotorua-based Cetogenix, which has found a way to turn sewage into fuel.
Dr Florian Graichen, Scion’s general manager for Forests to Biobased Products, said these breakthrough projects demonstrated how research-driven ingenuity could unlock sustainable solutions “to some of the world’s most pressing environmental challenges”.
“These exceptional projects highlight how long-term investment and collaboration across our ecosystem are now delivering real returns for New Zealand. These innovations have the potential to drive significant economic, environmental and societal change.
“Choosing winners wasn’t easy, every finalist impressed us with their impact and ingenuity. We’re excited to celebrate their achievements and look forward to their future successes.”
The Kiwi Innovation Network is a consortium of 19 universities, Crown research institutes, an independent research organisation and a Crown entity established to boost commercial outcomes from publicly funded research.
The 2024 KiwiNet Awards were supported by MBIE, PwC NZ, Sprout Agritech, BNZ, KCA, Campus Plus and AJ Park as well as Return On Science, Momentum, and Matū, the sponsor of the Momentum Student Entrepreneur.
