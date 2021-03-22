Rotorua's shared paths not working for the elderly - Grey Power

A shared path in Rotorua. Photo / Andrew Warner

Parks with mobility scooter charging stations, defibrillators and a free looping driverless electric van service.

It's all on Rotorua Grey Power's wishlist for open spaces in the district, along with the elimination of Lime scooters and skateboards from designated walking paths.

The wish list was presented to Rotorua Lakes Council's Strategy, Policy and Finance Committee at a hearing for its draft Open Spaces Level of Service policy on March 11.

Between November and December last year, eight individuals and groups submitted on the draft policy.

At the hearing, council sport, recreation and environment manager Rob Pitkethley said the policy was based around informing open space requirements for developments and giving the council a consistent framework for assessing its network of open spaces.

It will guide the level of service standards regarding quality, quantity, accessibility and functionality, he said.

Speaking on behalf of Grey Power president Miriam Ruberl, who was unwell, at the meeting Grey Power representative Cornelius Papenfus said it was "very, very important" that open spaces had public toilet facilities.

Lime scooters in storage in Auckland. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Asked by deputy mayor Dave Donaldson if the shared path system "direction" the council was taking was supported by Grey Power, Papenfus said it wasn't.

"If there are elderly people involved, especially with walking aids or in wheelchairs, it's not very easy for them to get out of the way, even if its a broader path."

In her written submission, Ruberl told the council Grey Power Rotorua would seek the specific exclusion of Lime scooters and skateboards from designated walking and electric mobility scooter paths.

"We would also seek seating at regular intervals, safe drinking water ... and shelters from [rain] showers.

"Defibrillators should be available at reasonable locations, as should first aid kits, emergency telephones and direct links to police and the St John ambulance.

"Walking for 10 to 15 minutes or 500 metres is too far for a large number of people over the age of 70. We would envisage a free, modest hop on, hop off looping electric van service, possibly even a driverless one," she wrote.

She said Grey Power Rotorua had made "extensive representations" to the council regarding "the state of our footpaths generally and the failure to comply with disability access standards specifically" and the new policy would be a good opportunity to fix the paths and build new ones "that meet the standards".

Other submitters included two people dissatisfied with the council's Westbrook Sport and Recreation Precinct proposal and its impact on Springfield Golf Course, and Toi Te Ora Public Health, which also suggested drinking water fountains.

Kuirau Park. Photo / Andrew Warner

Tatau Pounamu Collective, a community collective for the east side of Rotorua, also made a written submission on the draft policy, urging the council to work in partnership with east side hapū and to engage with young people in the development of open spaces.

Council staff will now prepare a report on the draft policy, which is expected to return to the committee for deliberation around April and enacted around the middle of the year.

At the meeting council operations manager Jocelyn Mikaere said the Springfield Golf Course was on council land under a 35-year lease, and that lease was due to end in 2027.

"At that point it will come back into our network.

"No decisions will be made around Westbrook until we go out into the community and have a consultation process. There will be a consultation process once we have a finalised plan to present to our community."

A council spokeswoman said the organisation "doesn't comment on people's views during consultation" nor "ahead of any decision elected members may make in regards to policy".

"It's not appropriate to do that."

Asked if there had been any further developments in introducing Lime scooters to Rotorua, the spokeswoman said the communications team was unaware of any.