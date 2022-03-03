Rotary Club of Rotorua's Robyn Murphy (left), Plunket Rotorua kaiāwhina Aroha Kerei and Rotorua Multicultural Society president Margriet Theron with some of last year's blankets.

Rotary Club of Rotorua's Robyn Murphy (left), Plunket Rotorua kaiāwhina Aroha Kerei and Rotorua Multicultural Society president Margriet Theron with some of last year's blankets.

Migrants and Rotarians will once again be working together to help keep babies snug this winter.

Blankets for cots will be made and donated to Rotorua's Plunket.

Rotorua Multicultural Council president Margriet Theron says as winter was approaching in 2021, they were made aware that there were families in Rotorua who would appreciate having woollen blankets for their babies.

"Robyn Murphy, then the president of the Rotary Club of Rotorua, collected large blankets from friends and family members and organised the working bee to make cot blankets, using measurements provided by Plunket."

The organisations are once again working together for this cause, and are inviting migrants 55-plus years of age to spend a morning with them on March 26 to help make baby blankets.

It would be helpful if people are able to bring a sewing machine, but there will be ways in which people can help even if they cannot sew. People are most welcome if they would rather knit or crochet.

Alison Craig, Lakes Plunket clinical leader, says, "Last year we at Whānau Awhina Plunket Rotorua were so grateful when the Rotary Club of Rotorua and the Multicultural Society presented us with cot blankets they had made from other blankets.

"It was a long, cold winter with Covid-19 making everything so much harder. Whānau were so grateful to receive these gifts."

Alison thinks they can be pretty sure that this winter won't be any easier for families, and says a woollen blanket is an expensive item but such a necessary one to keep pepi comfortable and warm.

"We were very excited to hear these Rotorua organisations were again getting together to make more cot blankets.

"They will be distributed in no time to our families who need support in this way and we know how well they will be received."

Margriet Theron says one of the first pieces of advice that she gives to new migrants is that volunteering is vitally important for successful settlement in our community.

"Through volunteering you make new friends, find people with whom you share interests, and get to know organisations in Rotorua that will be providing services to your family and others from your home country.

"At this event, the migrant helpers learn about Rotary as a service organisation, about the programmes of the Rotorua Multicultural Council, about the wonderful support that Plunket provides to families with babies and toddlers, and about the programmes offered at Parksyde, our activity centre for active over-55s."

Margriet says Plunket does so much for the community's migrant families.

"It has separate playgroups for mothers, babies and toddlers from China, Korea, Japan, and India.

"Spending an afternoon helping Plunket to care for families provided the migrants with lots of satisfaction. And it was fun to use your creativity and sewing skills to make lovely cot blankets."

She says our winters can be tough on families, and they are pleased to be able to help in this small way.

"I am looking forward to ... when we will get together at Parksyde to sew more baby blankets. I hope that we will once again have a good mix of men and women, migrants, and Rotarians."

For more information email Margriet at theronm@yahoo.com.

The details

- What: Making baby blankets for Plunket (for senior members)

- When: March 26, 9am to noon

- Where: Parksyde Community Centre, Tarewa Place