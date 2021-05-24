Rotorua organisations help Plunket with blankets to keep babies warm

Rotary Club of Rotorua's Robyn Murphy (left), Plunket Rotorua kaiāwhina Aroha Kerei and Rotorua Multicultural Society president Margriet Theron with some of the blankets. Photo / Andrew Warner

Thanks to the helping hands of many, more babies throughout Rotorua will be rugged up warm this winter.

Fifty-seven blankets were donated to Plunket Rotorua recently after Rotary clubs, Rotorua Multicultural Council, Parksyde and other rotary friends gave blankets they had spare.

A group of 16 people from these organisations then spent a day cutting blankets down to cot size, re hemming and ironing them.

Rotary Club of Rotorua's Robyn Murphy says she was having a conversation with a woman who used to work a Plunket and asked her if there was anything groups could do to help.

The woman said Plunket always needed winter-weight blankets.

Robyn says there are still 30 more blankets to come, and that blankets were donated by people from all over the community.

She says those who spent the day preparing the blankets enjoyed it and were excited, asking if this was something they could be involved in again.

Rotorua Plunket nurse Claire Henderson says receiving them is fabulous because they do see a lot of families who are in need of cot and warm blankets.

"It's great we can give these out to families who need them.

"It's just fantastic to have the support from all these organisations out there. It's really nice to be able to utilise what's spare in the community for those who can use them.

Plunket Rotorua kaiawhina Aroha Kerei says the blankets go out to families as fast as they come in because there is a high need.

She says it feels good to be able to give out blankets that have been made by loving hands, and that some are woollen which normally expensive.

Rotorua Multicultural Council president Margriet Theron says there were six migrants within the group preparing the blankets.

"Migrants are always looking for worthwhile volunteering opportunities.

"It gives them a chance to meet more people, be part of the community and to give back.

Plunket is the largest provider of services supporting the health and wellbeing of children from birth to age 5.

It works in partnership with many organisations throughout New Zealand.