Curtainbank Rotorua in need of donations from community this winter

Curtainbank Rotorua trustee Judy Gregor. Photo / Andrew Warner

Donating unneeded curtains could help others stay warm and healthy this winter.

Curtainbank Rotorua accepts gifted, pre-loved, clean curtains and prepares them for donation to people in need, who are either referred or hold a community services card.

Referrals come from Healthy Homes, Family First, Winz, Plunket, Family Focus, social workers, GP practices, district nurses and community health organisations in the district.

Curtainbank Rotorua trustee Judy Gregor says the goal is to help people, families and children living in cold, mouldy and unhealthy homes.

She says, now going into the colder months, they are getting quite short of curtains.

"We've had quite an increase in our orders. They go out quickly because people often need curtains for multiple rooms."

Between June last year and the beginning of March this year, Curtainbank Rotorua received orders for 60 lounge curtains, 126 bedroom, 17 dining room, 12 kitchen, six for doors and two offices/bathrooms.

In that time, the charitable trust's volunteers put in 923 hours of work.

Judy says clean and warm curtains can make a big difference to a home becoming a healthier place to live.

She says there is anecdotal evidence that there has been a decrease in the number of hospital admissions from respiratory diseases because of warmer and more comfortable homes.

Volunteers are an integral part of Curtainbank Rotorua being able to assist, she says. They help with the likes of sewing, sorting and delivering.

Judy says they are always happy and interested to hear from people who are keen to give time as volunteers.

For more information email curtainbankrotorua@gmail.com or call Valarie on (027) 653 0836 or Judy on (027) 408 3730.

Curtainbank Rotorua is open Mondays and Wednesdays, 9.30am to 11.30am, and Fridays 8.30am to 10am at the Rotorua Racecourse.