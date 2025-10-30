Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Six arrested after Rotorua robbery and ram raid targeting vapes and cigarettes

Police have arrested six people after a Labour Weekend ram raid, and a robbery in which a shopkeeper was struck with a hammer.

The offenders in both attacks targeted cigarettes and vapes.

Detective Sergeant Leonie Smith, from the Tactical Crime Unit in Rotorua, said five people entered a Ranolf St shop carrying several weapons, including a knife, baton and small hammer, about 3pm on Sunday.

The shopkeeper suffered minor injuries from the hammer but was able to activate the fog cannon, Smith said.

“The offenders fled the scene in a stolen vehicle taking a large number of cigarettes with them.”