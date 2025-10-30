The dumped vehicle was found nearby.
In the second incident, four people ram-raided a shop on Lynmore Ave early on Monday using two stolen vehicles.
They used one to smash into the shop, where they took vapes before fleeing in the second vehicle, Smith said.
The vehicle used to smash into the shop was left at the scene.
She said police conducted two search warrants.
Smith said a total of six people were facing charges after the two attacks.
