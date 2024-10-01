Rotorua’s Rory O’Rourke receives an Age Concern New Zealand Huia Award from Seniors’ Minister Casey Costello with Age Concern New Zealand chief executive Karen Billings-Jensen in the background. Photo / Supplied

O’Rourke’s commitment to the Rotorua Tiny Homes Project showed “extraordinary perseverance” and Billings-Jensen said O’Rourke worked tirelessly, dedicating countless hours in his free time to ensuring Age Concern’s members had a permanent home.

“His steadfast commitment, even under extreme pressure, will transform lives, with the project aiming to provide affordable housing for older people in Rotorua.

“His leadership and compassion have inspired his colleagues and the community, making him a deserving recipient of this year’s award,” Billings-Jensen said.

The big, tiny-home dream

O’Rourke and his team at Age Concern came up with a plan in 2021 to use the proceeds of their house sale on Eruera St towards easing the housing crisis impacting the city’s elderly.

O’Rourke, the former principal at Kaitao Intermediate School, told the Rotorua Daily Post the original plan was supposed to be simple and quick, but many things went wrong along the way.

“I thought my old job was stressful,” he said.

He said they were originally gifted land at Ngongotahā allowing them to put all $500,000 house sale proceeds towards building six tiny homes.

But at the last minute and after 10 months of planning, the land owner “pulled the pin”, O’Rourke said.

The new tiny homes at Ngongotahā. Photo / Supplied

Plan B was to spend $300,000 buying a site at Ngongotahā and putting the remaining money towards three tiny homes costing $57,000 each.

They battled building variations and council processes to finally get resource consent. Rotorua Trust came to the party with $100,000 for expenses such as architect’s fees, but delays in getting the project over the line still resulted in a $75,000 budget blowout.

O’Rourke said thankfully Age Care Rotorua was “buoyant” financially and was able to cover the costs but they would now look to rebuild that fund.

Age Concern shortlisted a ballot of 10 eligible people and three names were drawn at the start of last year.

Rory O'Rourke receives his award. Photo / Supplied

While waiting for the homes, one ballot winner died and another had to move out of Rotorua for family reasons. Two more ballot winners were then drawn. The elderly winners included a man, a woman and a couple – one of whom is fighting cancer.

O’Rourke said they were still waiting for Code Compliance from the Rotorua Lakes Council, which they hoped to get later this month after their final inspection, but they did not want to delay putting the people in the homes any longer, especially given the tough living conditions some them were experiencing.

The three new occupiers moved in in August, and signed insurance waivers given the properties were awaiting compliance certification.

“I must admit what started off as a really rewarding gesture has turned into an absolute nightmare.”

But O’Rourke was quick to say it’s all been worth it.

“For just $120 a week, they’re so happy. They are pigs in mud and they can stay there as long as they like.”

Warrick Pryce is one of three recipients of an Age Concern tiny home. Photo / Andrew Warner

One of the recipients, Warrick Pryce, was in his 80s and said the new homes were fantastic. He said O’Rourke was a deserving winner.

“It’s been a massive exercise for him and very frustrating at times but I’d imagine it’s also been rewarding as well.”

Kelly Makiha is a senior journalist who has reported for the Rotorua Daily Post for more than 25 years, covering mainly police, court, human interest and social issues.