Rotorua's Rory O'Rourke gets an award for his work building tiny homes through Age Concern for the elderly. Photo / Supplied
It started as a nice gesture to get elderly people into warm, dry homes. Over three years of setbacks, budget blow-outs and red-tape wrangling, it turned into an “absolute nightmare”.
But Rotorua Age Concern manager Rory O’Rourke says it’s all been worth it to see four locals now living in three new tiny homes and only having to pay $120 each a week.
O’Rourke’s blood, sweat and tears were acknowledged by Age Concern New Zealand last week as he was named one of three recipients of the Age Concern New Zealand Huia Awards.
The annual awards recognise those who have made outstanding contributions to the wellbeing of older New Zealanders. O’Rourke was presented his award at Parliament by Minister for Seniors Casey Costello.
Age Concern chief executive Karen Billings-Jensen said this year’s winners had shown “remarkable dedication, passion, and perseverance” in their work.
O’Rourke’s commitment to the Rotorua Tiny Homes Project showed “extraordinary perseverance” and Billings-Jensen said O’Rourke worked tirelessly, dedicating countless hours in his free time to ensuring Age Concern’s members had a permanent home.
They battled building variations and council processes to finally get resource consent. Rotorua Trust came to the party with $100,000 for expenses such as architect’s fees, but delays in getting the project over the line still resulted in a $75,000 budget blowout.
O’Rourke said thankfully Age Care Rotorua was “buoyant” financially and was able to cover the costs but they would now look to rebuild that fund.
While waiting for the homes, one ballot winner died and another had to move out of Rotorua for family reasons. Two more ballot winners were then drawn. The elderly winners included a man, a woman and a couple – one of whom is fighting cancer.
O’Rourke said they were still waiting for Code Compliance from the Rotorua Lakes Council, which they hoped to get later this month after their final inspection, but they did not want to delay putting the people in the homes any longer, especially given the tough living conditions some them were experiencing.
The three new occupiers moved in in August, and signed insurance waivers given the properties were awaiting compliance certification.
“I must admit what started off as a really rewarding gesture has turned into an absolute nightmare.”
But O’Rourke was quick to say it’s all been worth it.
“For just $120 a week, they’re so happy. They are pigs in mud and they can stay there as long as they like.”
One of the recipients, Warrick Pryce, was in his 80s and said the new homes were fantastic. He said O’Rourke was a deserving winner.