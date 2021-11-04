Age Concern Rotorua looking for land again to fulfil pocket neighbourhood vision

Rory O'Rourke, Age Concern Rotorua manager. Photo / NZME

Age Concern Rotorua's road to creating a new type of neighbourhood for elderly in need has hit a speed bump, and they are back on the hunt for land to deliver the vision.

The organisation wants to create a pocket neighbourhood for the elderly that consists of homes clustered in small neighbourhoods around a common green space, and possibly raised gardens that provided common space for social connection.

Age Concern Rotorua had been working with a landowner in Ngongotahā, but the use of this land was now not available.

Age Concern Rotorua manager Rory O'Rourke said they were obviously disappointed but held no ill-feeling towards the landowner, who had some concerns about the zoning of the land for future development he had planned.

O'Rourke said Age Concern Rotorua had been at the stage of confirming everything once the lease was signed.

"We had applications for funding for the piles, heat pumps, raised gardens, a consultancy firm, and we had finalised a Tiny Home builder and were set to pay the deposit so they could start the build.

"We had meetings with the Rotorua Lakes Council planners and engineers and Sigma Consultants had done some tentative, schematic drawings of the layout.

"The Age Concern Council were happy to start the process once the lease agreement had been signed."

He encouraged people with possible land available to come forward as all the infrastructure work had been done over the last four months and, "we are at the stage of being ready to go".

If there is anyone out there who has some land we could lease, long term or better still gift the land to us, we would love to hear from you.

"Even if you have a large section, which we can help you subdivide, that also would be an option."

O'Rourke has previously said that initially, they would be looking to help house elderly who had found it difficult making ends meet in retirement, and would possibly look to help the homeless in the long term.

O'Rourke said they already had people who had expressed an interest, although Age Concern Rotorua had not asked yet.

"The process, once started, can take up to three months so we would not expect to be ready before Christmas.

The tiny houses would also take up to two months to build and be delivered, he said.

"Everyone we speak to about the project is very supportive, and we will be supporting the present housing crisis in New Zealand as well as supporting the elderly who are finding it difficult to make ends meet in retirement, as they do not own their own home and are paying market rent, which in Rotorua is exorbitant.

"The tiny-house setup will have an area for social connection, raised gardens, outdoor sheds and possibly some solar panels."