The half basketball court at the Rotorua Lakefront.

A special design is set to adorn the Lakefront's half basketball court, and local artist Lyonel Grant is pleased to be part of the lakefront development.

The painting of the cultural design work on the half basketball court at the Rotorua Lakefront will begin on February 8, weather dependent. It was due to start this week but wet weather meant there was a delay.

The basketball court was officially opened with the new lakefront playground last month without the design work so it could be used by the community and manuhiri during the school holidays.

The painting will take about a week to complete, as well as a week to cure the design.

Rotorua artist Lyonel Grant designed the pattern for the half basketball court, and says he is extremely pleased to be part of the lakefront development.

"Most of the time I'm pursuing work abroad and often miss chances to have my work included locally.

"I'm really impressed with the [Rotorua Lakes] council staff who have contributed huge amounts of energy to get this right."

The Rotorua Lakefront playground basketball court design. Photo / Supplied

He says he is mindful of the international travellers who will eventually return.

"I'd like to think we've created something special, born of the local history for us, but speaking to an international audience of our rich culture and our modern expression of it."

Lyonel says the basketball court design is an innovation of a traditional Puhoro design.

"Puhoro can be found on the underside fore section of a waka, it can be commonly found

as a thigh pattern invigorating the lower torso of the toa (warrior).

"This pattern represents the qualities of agility, nimbleness, power and strength. Thus, it is the perfect choice for those who will spend many hours playing on that surface."

He says, "If we are indeed in the heart of Te Arawa, it stands to reason that we should showcase our culture to one and all.

"For years Rotorua has been known as a tourist town. I feel the lakefront development goes some way to dispel that misconception.

"Many talents of this community have contributed to this project in so many ways.

"I think a genuine asset has been created that can be appreciated by locals and international visitors alike."

Lyonel says working with the council, contractors and others involved, he has been made well aware of how hard the collective has worked to make this project a success.

"There have been many trying times regarding regulations, restrictions, global pandemics etc, but the underlying determination has been constant.

"I should note that there has been considerable effort to, where possible, keep contracts local in order to channel funds back into the community.

"Therefore, the end result will be something that, for the most part, is produced by us."

There are several other local basketball courts the community can use while the lakefront court is being painted.

Public courts are available at Kuirau Park, Puketawhero Park, Park Road Reserve, Karenga Park and Wrigley Road Reserve.