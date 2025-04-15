The Cancer Society's memory meadow initiative offers a space for the community to reflect. Photo / Jan Mae Paguirigan

Cancer Society services are free for cancer patients and their whānau and include transport to treatment, support from experienced cancer care professionals, support groups, accommodation near treatment centres and access to counselling.

The memory meadow initiative was first launched last year in the Waikato.

A ‘special destination’

Cancer Society Waikato/Bay of Plenty chief executive Helen Carter said the memory meadow would be a “special destination” that people could visit to remember a loved one or to honour the journey they have been on.

The memory meadow would make for a “spectacular display” in the spring but was reliant on community contributions.

A community planting event would be held at Kuirau Park, Ranolf St on May 17, where bulbs could be purchased.

Principal sponsor Property Brokers Rotorua was supporting the initiative and donating the bulbs.

Property Brokers’ Lisa Crowe said the company was thrilled to be the principal sponsor of the memory meadow to help create “a legacy of sorts” for people in the community who had been affected by cancer.

“I encourage others to get behind this initiative to help the Cancer Society Waikato/Bay of Plenty continue to provide those crucial services, especially as cancer rates continue to rise across New Zealand.”

The council had provided the park space and was supporting the planting event.

Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell encouraged the public to get behind the cause.

“This is a really special way for locals who have been impacted by cancer to acknowledge the memory of loved ones and the journeys they’ve been on.

“We’re humbled to support the Cancer Society Waikato/Bay of Plenty and the incredible work they do to help others.

“We thank them, and Property Brokers Rotorua, for partnering with us to make this happen and encourage our community to donate a bulb to this special memory meadow.”

Bulbs can also be purchased on the Cancer Society’s website.