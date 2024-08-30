Walker said his mate was the reason he wanted to be a part of the memory meadow.
“I wanted to do something to remember him all the time and also help others who have cancer journeys and go through similar things.
“It’s a place to have memories, share them, and reflect on our loved ones who have been affected by cancer.”
He said the memory meadow aimed to create a lasting journey of hope, not just a single day of remembrance.
“The meadow extends the timing around daffodil day to be more than a day, but a couple of seasons.”
The daffodil is the symbol of the Cancer Society.
“The idea of the daffodil is a symbol of hope. It’s about enduring a tough winter and all the ups and downs during it. Spring is the symbol of hope that pops up after winter, and it gives it meaningfulness.”
Walker said in addition to Hamilton and Te Awamutu, other areas also want to join the initiative.
“Matamata got on board with a memory meadow and planted 500 bulbs this year, and areas like Rotorua and Tauranga are looking to do it next year.
“We always start small and hope that it grows bigger and bigger.”