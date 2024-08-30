His mother is a cancer survivor and one of his closest friends, sadly, lost the battle against the disease.

“One of my best mates Jared, he was my football coach ... he was diagnosed with a very rare cancer behind his eye ... he beat it the first time round,” he said.

The Hamilton Memory Meadow at Hinemoa Park is in full bloom. Photo / Malisha Kumar

“Jared sadly passed away a couple of years ago and he left behind four beautiful young kids and his wife.”

Walker said his mate was the reason he wanted to be a part of the memory meadow.

“I wanted to do something to remember him all the time and also help others who have cancer journeys and go through similar things.

“It’s a place to have memories, share them, and reflect on our loved ones who have been affected by cancer.”

He said the memory meadow aimed to create a lasting journey of hope, not just a single day of remembrance.

“The meadow extends the timing around daffodil day to be more than a day, but a couple of seasons.”

The daffodil is the symbol of the Cancer Society.

“The idea of the daffodil is a symbol of hope. It’s about enduring a tough winter and all the ups and downs during it. Spring is the symbol of hope that pops up after winter, and it gives it meaningfulness.”

Walker said in addition to Hamilton and Te Awamutu, other areas also want to join the initiative.

“Matamata got on board with a memory meadow and planted 500 bulbs this year, and areas like Rotorua and Tauranga are looking to do it next year.

“We always start small and hope that it grows bigger and bigger.”

Walker said he’ll be visiting Hamilton’s memory meadow today, where he planted a bulb in honour of Jared.

“I will go there and spare a thought, spend some time, and do some reminiscing. I’ll enjoy some peace there with the daffodils.”

Walker said people could still donate to the memory meadows and plant a bulb or just visit.

“It’s a nice quiet place to sit, reflect, and just think about things.”

Malisha Kumar is a multimedia journalist based in Hamilton. She joined the Waikato Herald in 2023 after working for Radio 1XX in Whakatāne.



