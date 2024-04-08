People planting their bulbs at the memory meadow at Hinemoa Park, in Hamilton. Photo / Elliot Norton

A Waikato park is set to transform into a sea of yellow flowers, while volunteers are getting their gloves on to give the same treatment to another.

About 7000 yellow bulbs have been planted at Hamilton’s Hinemoa Park and should be set to bloom ahead of Daffodil Day in August.

People of all ages turned up on the corner of Rostrevor St and Seddon Rd at Hinemoa Park, on April 7, creating a “memory meadow” in honour of those affected by cancer.

Volunteers will replicate the planting at Sculpture Park in Te Awamutu later this week.

The initiative came from the Cancer Society Waikato/Bay of Plenty, which has teamed up with the Hamilton City Council and Lodge Real Estate, to create meadows for people with a loved one affected by cancer.

Planters could also nominate who the bulb is in honour of, which would be displayed at the memory meadow.

Cancer Society Waikato/Bay of Plenty CEO Helen Carter said the memory meadows in Hamilton and Te Awamutu would be special destinations people could visit to remember a loved one or to honour the journey they’ve been on.

“The vision for the memory meadows is an impactful, visual spectacle, but we’re relying on residents now to make the magic happen and bring this vision to life.

“With 74 people in New Zealand diagnosed with cancer every day, this is an issue that touches us all – some more directly than others.

“The more bulbs purchased, the more Cancer Society can do for the people of our community who are going through the heartbreak of cancer.”

All proceeds from the memory meadows go to the Cancer Society, helping it provide crucial free services to people with cancer, including emotional and practical support, accommodation, and transportation to and from treatment.

With a target of 10,000 bulbs, Hamilton City Council staff would plant the remaining at Hinemoa Park this week.

The bulbs could be purchased online at the Cancer Society website, or they could be purchased on site on planting day.

The flowers are set to bloom in time for Daffodil Day at the end of August.

Planting of the bulbs in Te Awamutu, at Sculpture Park off Albert Park Drive, takes place on April 14.

