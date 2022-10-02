Skyline Rotorua is ready to help guide local students into possible employment with them. Photo / Destination Rotorua

Students can now apply for their "best summer jobs ever" at local tourism, accommodation and hospitality businesses, as a recruitment campaign starts today.

RotoruaNZ has launched a "first of its kind" campaign as it partners with Student Job Search and local high schools to support Rotorua businesses for the summer season and beyond, a Rotorua NZ media statement said.

The nationwide campaign has the potential to reach 350,000 tertiary students across New Zealand, and local high school students aged over 15.

The campaign is fronted by local young people, encouraging them to join them at their workplace and have their "best summer job ever".

Tertiary students with identification can apply directly for jobs through Student Job Search. For high school students and their parents, RotoruaNZ has created a series of events at the Rotorua central i-SITE where they can apply for jobs.

These would be informal and friendly, and a chance to learn about a role without needing a CV or formal interview.

The drop-in sessions will be on October 19, October 26 and November 2, from 3pm to 6pm at the Rotorua i-SITE on Fenton St.

Skyline Rotorua is one of the businesses that will be at the i-SITE to help guide local students into possible employment with them.

Its people and capability business partner, Tachina Walsh, said it was a great opportunity for students or first-time workers to find out about working this summer or getting a part-time job.

"These sessions mean it's very casual - come in with your parents, come in with a group of friends and find out what is involved."

RotoruaNZ had recognised through recent business surveys that summer recruitment was a "major pain point" for the Rotorua visitor economy. With unemployment so low, it made sense for Rotorua to mobilise its students as a potential summer or part-time workforce, the statement said.

"So whether it's a short-term role for the summer, work during school hours for parents/caregivers, or some extra pocket money for your teenagers to spend on scooter parts, phone top-ups and Champion hoodies, there are real options worth exploring here," destination manager Melissa Craig said.

Local hospitality, accommodation, activity and event managers are all looking for staff. Rotorua has a significant number of events confirmed for the Energy Events Centre in 2023, and, along with the Sir Howard Morrison Performing Arts opening, all are needing roles filled, the statement said.

The campaign will run from October 4 to November 30, nationwide and within Rotorua.

Other companies that will be at the drop-in sessions include:

- Hells Gate

- Princes Gate

- Black Swan

- Koura Lodge

- Agrodome

- Skyline Rotorua

- Go With Tourism

- ZORB

- Rotorua i-SITE

- Rotorua Lakes Council.

