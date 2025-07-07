Court documents released to the Rotorua Daily Post outline the offending, which started as friendly chatting on the social media app, Snapchat.

Saily added the teen on Snapchat in May 2024 and began talking with her online. He told her he was 16, and she informed him she was 13.

They would often message on Snapchat and call each other. During their conversations, Saily told the girl he wanted to have sex with her as well as perform other sexual acts.

The police summary said Saily “pestered” the girl to be his girlfriend and continued to ask even after she refused.

He encouraged her to send nude images and videos of herself. When she refused, he would become aggressive. This caused her to send the images and videos out of fear, the summary said.

Saily also sent indecent images of himself to the girl.

After an online relationship lasting about a month, the pair met up in June last year at a service station carpark about 9pm.

A Rotorua teen girl was raped and sexually assaulted by an older man who befriended her on the social media app, Snapchat. Photo / Getty Images

The girl got into Saily’s car and he drove them to the sports fields at Westbrook Reserve.

It was there he raped her, which was the first time the girl had had sexual intercourse.

Saily also sexually assaulted the girl in other ways and at times she was crying in pain. She repeatedly told him to stop but he told her to shut up and continued to sexually offend against her.

They drove to other locations where Saily continued to sexually assault the girl.

In August, the police discovered the pair’s relationship by chance during a routine traffic stop just before midnight.

Saily told police he didn’t know how old the girl was and tried to stop her from speaking to the officers, the summary said.

Because of the significant age difference, police took the girl to her home and spoke with her mother.

The girl later gave a full statement to police in which she disclosed Saily’s offending.

Police found eight objectionable images and three objectionable videos on his phone when they searched his home.

Judge Greg Hollister-Jones remanded Saily in custody to reappear for sentencing on December 17.

