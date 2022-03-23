Elmer Peiffer from Whakaora food service is back up and running with a new qr code system.

Hundreds of people desperate for food can now get free help again after long-established food distributors Rotorua Whakaora has reopened its free store.

The popular store that hands out food parcels to the needy run by Gina and Elmer Peiffer was forced to close at the start of February after the organisation had to have a re-think to ensure its longevity.

At the time they said the decision to close was "gut-wrenching" but they were exhausted, out of money and needed to be more effective, otherwise they risked working themselves "into the grave".

The free store at 57 Depot St was open three days a week on Tuesday, Friday and Saturday but has reopened on Saturdays only.

The groceries that can be given to the needy free of charge at Rotorua Whakaora. Photo / Supplied

Those wanting a food parcel needed to bring their own bag or box and register their name, address, phone number, how many people in their family and any iwi affiliations. They would then be given an individual QR code which they would use to scan in every time they went to get a parcel in the future.

They would then go along a line and choose the limited items they wanted, such as cereal, pasta or rice and canned goods and be given their fresh fruit and vegetables and baked goods. Other items in their parcels on Saturday included frozen pork mince, frozen wedges and toiletries including shampoo and conditioner, face masks and toilet paper.

The parcels were enough to feed three people for up to four days.

The store will open between 10am and 11am for elderly only and 11am to 1pm for the general public, closing for an hour between 1pm and 2pm and reopening between 2pm and 4pm.

On Saturday there were 119 registerations, feeding a total of 409 people.

The QR codes sped up the process as it meant people were no longer having to record those details each week.

A new way of getting free food is making it easier for volunteers at Rotorua Whakaora. Photo / Andrew Warner

Elmer Peiffer said they still needed a lot of manpower to collect the food and sort it in the warehouse but they hoped to get a pallet stacker in the future, which would help.

He said after the closure was announced, one of their supporters gave him and Gina a two-night getaway at an Airbnb in Bethlehem which allowed the couple to have their first break in months.

Peiffer said the past few weeks had been as busy as usual doing pick-ups each day locally from places such as Countdowns, Pak'nSave, Starbucks, Patrick's Boutique Bakery, Pantry d'Or Boutique Baker and from an egg farm. That food was collected for food for networks from outlying areas such as in Maketū, Kaingaroa, Mangakino and Murupara.

They were also still providing food bags at their weekly pick-up point at Linton Park Community Centre on Sundays. Only one food parcel can be given to families from either Linton Park or the free food store each week.

However, the break had been from the labour-intensive free-food store three days a week.

Elmer Peiffer said it was a great feeling to be back giving out the food parcels.

"The new way was really well received and a lot were really grateful because they were desperately needing kai."

He said while it took a bit longer to get everyone registered with their new QR codes, it would be smoother for the second visit.

Rotorua Whakaora, formerly Love Soup, was set up by the Peiffers in 2014. Initially, they fed the homeless hot meals but their focus changed in May 2020 as a result of Covid-19 to being food distributors.

The Peiffers are beneficiaries because it allowed them time to run Rotorua Whakaora but they were often working seven days a week and up to 14 to 16 hours a day.