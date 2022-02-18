Voyager 2021 media awards
Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua's emergency housing crisis: Have Government improvements worked?

8 minutes to read
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern discusses Rotorua's emergency housing situation.

Kelly Makiha
By
Kelly Makiha

Multimedia Journalist

After six months living in a Government-run emergency housing motel, solo mum Renee Hanna is frustrated.

She's grateful for somewhere for her and her three children to live. But she also "hates everything about" life

