Probus provides opportunities to connect socially, be informed, and encouraged to stay mentally and physically active, as well as make new friends. Photo / 123rf.com

Club profile: Probus

Throughout the month of October, Probus members across New Zealand will be celebrating the positive social connections they make through Probus.

Probus clubs are for retired or semi-retired people from all walks of life. Probus provides retirees with the opportunity to connect socially, which is so important in today's world. The Probus philosophy offers fun, friendship and fellowship in retirement.

For thousands of New Zealanders, Probus has played an important part of its members' lives.

Throughout the pandemic it continued to provide opportunities to connect socially, be informed, and encouraged to stay mentally and physically active, but more importantly, helping us make new friends.

Probus clubs can be made up of men, women or be combined (men and women) clubs. The clubs offer a range of activities including trips and outings for members to enjoy, depending on their interests, lifestyle, and location.

Members meet monthly, at a minimal cost, to enjoy the company of like-minded fellow retirees and listen to interesting guest speakers.

The movement was founded in the United Kingdom in the 1960s and now operates worldwide in 23 countries. The first Probus Club in the South Pacific region was the Probus Club of Kāpiti Coast, New Zealand, formed in 1974.

Here in Rotorua the Rotorua Probus (Men's) Club was formed in 1982 under the guidance of the Rotary Club of Rotorua with well-known identity Dr Tom Trott serving as the inaugural president.

At its monthly meeting on October 6 it will be celebrating its 40th anniversary with a luncheon at the Rotorua Golf Club. In line with the United Nations Day of Older Persons it will also recognise International Probus Day at this meeting.

If you are retired or semi-retired why not join the tens of thousands of Probus members across Australia and New Zealand and find your local Probus Club? There are three clubs operating in Rotorua for you to choose from.

To find out more contact Rotorua Probus (Men's) Club secretary Kevin at 348 6755.