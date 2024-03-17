A car crashed through the Urbano Bistro window in Rotorua on Friday. Photo / Andrew Warner

A Rotorua restaurant is closed for repairs after a car smashed through its window on Friday and left four people injured.

A police spokesman on Friday said staff were called about 5.55pm to a two-vehicle crash on Fenton St near the intersection with Grey St.

“It appears one vehicle went through a window of a restaurant.”

A further statement said it appeared the injured people were from the vehicle.

A St John ambulance spokesman said four people were injured and were all taken to Rotorua Hospital. One person had serious injuries and the others moderate injuries.

On Sunday, a Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora spokeswoman said one patient was discharged on Friday night. Three patients remained in Rotorua Hospital in a moderate but stable condition.

Urbano Bistro has been boarded up and was closed on Sunday. Photo / Megan Wilson

Urbano Bistro was closed when the Rotorua Daily Post visited on Sunday morning.

A sign said it was closed “in the coming days” for repairs and would advise its customers when it would re-open. It said to call the restaurant or check its Facebook page and website for updates.

A neighbour, who spoke on the condition she was not named, said she heard what sounded like a truck driving past or an earthquake.

Police had already arrived by the time she went out onto the street to see what had happened, she said.

Sally Carr said she was thankful she and her partner were able to help those who needed attention in the restaurant.

“I feel for all involved.”

On Friday, a Fire and Emergency Northern Communications Centre shift manager said two people were trapped.

She said three fire trucks were at the scene assisting police and ambulance.

A photographer at the scene said Fenton St was cordoned off and a car was inside Urbano Bistro.

Fenton St was cordoned off after a two-vehicle crash on Friday. Photo / Andrew Warner

Another crashed car was on the right-hand side of Fenton St heading into town and there were tracks on the median strip.

The Rotorua Daily Post approached Urbano Bistro for comment.