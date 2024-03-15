Police, fire and ambulance services are at the scene. Photo / NZME

A car has smashed through the window of a restaurant in Rotorua, injuring four.

A spokesman said police were called about 5.55pm to a two-vehicle crash on Fenton St near the intersection with Grey St.

"It appears one vehicle went through a window of a restaurant."





A St John ambulance spokesman said four people were injured. One had serious injuries and the others moderate injuries.

All were being taken to Rotorua Hospital.

St John sent two ambulances, a first response unit and a rapid response unit to the scene.

A Fire and Emergency Northern Communications Centre shift manager said two people were trapped.

She said three fire trucks were on the scene assisting police and ambulance.

