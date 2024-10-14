When the light turned green, Merito drove his black Ford Territory past where Nuttall was standing.

Smith played CCTV footage to the jury which he said showed Merito slowing down as he drove past Nuttall, as to say something to him.

Smith said Nuttall got in his vehicle and drove after Smith, driving alongside him and shooting at him out the window with a shotgun.

Tihema Nuttall is on trial in the Rotorua District Court for shooting a man he didn't know in the face while driving on Te Ngae Rd.

Pellets blasted through the glass of Merito’s passenger window and into his face and head, Smith said.

Merito pulled over and was taken to Waikato Hospital for his injuries.

Police used CCTV footage to find the vehicle’s registered owner and went to the registered address.

The owner was not home but police spotted the vehicle being driven in the area about 4.30pm. Police followed it into Rotorua’s central city and surrounded it when it parked. They arrested Nuttall, who was driving.

A video of the arrest was caught on CCTV and played to the jury.

The gun was not found.

Shot man’s eyesight damaged

Merito gave evidence saying he remembered seeing a man talking to another man at the intersection but he did not say anything as he drove past. He said he remembered seeing two children in the silver car.

He described what happened next.

“I was just driving along and then all of a sudden seen a flash of light and everything went white and I went blind.”

Merito said he had surgeries and glass and shrapnel were removed from his eyes, forehead and face. He said his eyesight had not been the same since.

Nuttall’s lawyer, Andy Hill, gave a brief opening address, saying the jury needed to be sure it was Nuttall who was the shooter.

He said the jury needed to consider if Merito knew Nuttall and if he had been impaired while looking at him and therefore unable to properly identify him to police.

Under cross-examination by Hill, Merito said he was borderline diabetic at the time of the shooting. He now has type 2 diabetes and agreed with Hill he had since learnt it could impact his eyesight.

When asked by Hill if he had smoked cannabis that day, Merito said he had not.

Following questions from Hill, he agreed it was fair to say he was guessing when he picked Nuttall out from a police photo lineup.

The trial is before Judge Anna Skellern and is expected to take three days.

