Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Rotorua’s new courthouse to be built on Grand Treasure site on Pukuatua St

Kelly Makiha
By
5 mins to read
Rotorua's Wilsons Barber Shop will need to move to make way for the new Court House.

A site steeped in hospitality history has been chosen for Rotorua’s long-awaited new courthouse.

The site has been bought for $7.15 million but completion of the much-anticipated new courthouse is still five years away.

Members

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post