Muchirahondo has just smashed Olympic gold medallist Danyon Loader’s 400m individual medley NZ record by more than four seconds.

As well as winning multiple national titles at every age group event Muchirahondo has attended, he also currently holds seven New Zealand age group records over six different events.

“Being a national representative at such a pinnacle age group competition will be one of my greatest swimming achievements to date,” Muchirahondo said.

At this month’s champs he will race 100m and 200m backstroke, 100m and 200m butterfly, 200m and 400m individual medley, and 400m freestyle.

Queensland Champs is a highly competitive, fast-paced competition.

To alleviate his nerves, Muchirahondo said: “It helps to tell myself that as long as I try my best in training and race to the best of my abilities there is nothing more I can do”.

“That gives me peace of mind going into long competitions like this.

“Swimming isn’t a one-size-fits-all sport, and the best thing you can do is find what works for you and run with that.

“As long as you try your hardest in the pool and want to learn as much as possible, the sky’s the limit.”

English also holds New Zealand age group records in 200m and 400m freestyle, both of which he will be racing at Queensland, along with 100m and 800m freestyle, and 50m breaststroke.

English’s pre-race preparation is key.

”To feel confident I need to know that I’ve put in the work in training so my performance will be good, and come naturally.

“The most important part of sport is that you have fun.”

English said without Withington: “I wouldn’t be anywhere near where I am right now”.

Ariel Muchirahondo and Leo English, along with Head Coach Aidan Withington have been named as part of the New Zealand team competing at the 2024 Hancock Prospecting Queensland Championships from December 14 to 20. Photo / Stella Watson

Withington said English and Muchirahondo demonstrated strong work ethics, consistently pushed themselves to improve, and strove for excellence in every session.

“They are mindful and intentional, focusing on technique, pacing, and performance strategies. This combination of discipline, awareness, and dedication sets them apart and gives me confidence in their ability to achieve whatever they set their mind to.”

Withington joins head coach Michelle Gillies in coaching the Olympic Pathway Swimmers on the team.

He said it was “an opportunity for me to grow as a coach … to refine my skills, gain new insights, and continue developing skills that will elevate both individual and team performance”.

Withington said when the team was named it was a proud and rewarding moment.

“It’s particularly meaningful because it reflects the progress we’ve made in Rotorua.

“The success of previous swimmers acts as inspiration for others, creating a cycle of ambition and achievement within the club.”

In the past decade, Swim Rotorua has had seven swimmers and the past two head coaches selected to represent New Zealand, as well as an Olympian, Kane Radford.

Swim Rotorua chair Bruce Rankin said that level of achievement was something expected from a major city.

“For a provincial swimming club we are definitely punching above our weight.”

“The club is incredibly proud of Ariel, Leo and Aidan.”

Withington said English and Muchirahondo had an “incredibly bright” future.

“Their journey is just beginning.”