Ariel Muchirahondo (left) and Leo English, along with Head Coach Aidan Withington (centre) have been named as part of the New Zealand team competing at the 2024 Hancock Prospecting Queensland Championships from the 14th to the 20th of December. Photo / Stella Weston
Swim Rotorua athletes Ariel Muchirahondo and Leo English, and coach Aidan Withington will represent New Zealand at the 2024 Hancock Prospecting Queensland Championships from December 14 to 20.
Muchirahondo recently broke Danyon Loader’s 400m individual medley NZ record and holds seven age group records.
Both athletes aim to improve and enjoy the competition, with support from their coaches.
Two Swim Rotorua athletes and their coach have been selected to represent New Zealand this month at what Swimming NZ has called “one of the most challenging age group swimming competitions in the world”.
Ariel Muchirahondo and Leo English, along with head coach Aidan Withington, have been named as part of the New Zealand team competing at the 2024 Hancock Prospecting Queensland Championships from December 14 to 20.
Sixteen swimmers have been selected from Olympic and Paralympic Swimming New Zealand Pathways.
While some of the team have international experience, this will be the first time English and Muchirahondo have represented New Zealand on the international stage.
Withington said English and Muchirahondo demonstrated strong work ethics, consistently pushed themselves to improve, and strove for excellence in every session.
“They are mindful and intentional, focusing on technique, pacing, and performance strategies. This combination of discipline, awareness, and dedication sets them apart and gives me confidence in their ability to achieve whatever they set their mind to.”
Withington joins head coach Michelle Gillies in coaching the Olympic Pathway Swimmers on the team.
He said it was “an opportunity for me to grow as a coach … to refine my skills, gain new insights, and continue developing skills that will elevate both individual and team performance”.
Withington said when the team was named it was a proud and rewarding moment.
“It’s particularly meaningful because it reflects the progress we’ve made in Rotorua.