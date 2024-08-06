The aspiring Olympians from Rotorua Swim have been breaking personal and national age-group records this season, and their coach Aidan Withington expects them to only get faster with another championship this month.
Te Arawa swimmer Leo English, 14, is a student at Rotorua Boys’ High School. He broke the New Zealand age record of 3m 59.92s in the 400m freestyle at the Bay of Plenty Championships in July.
A week later he broke his own record during the New Zealand Secondary School Swimming Championships, finishing with a time of 3m 57.62s.
English also broke the 200m freestyle national age record, which had been 1m 54.24s since 2012, by more than a second, finishing with a time of 1m 52.58s.