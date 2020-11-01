Rotorua streetlight conversion under way

The council is investing more than $2.6 million installing new LED lights. Photo / Rotorua Lakes Council

Work to convert street lights in Rotorua to LED technology is under way.

In a statement today Rotorua Lakes Council said residents would begin to see employees from electrical firm McKay in their neighbourhoods replacing 4500 street lights in local streets.

The awarding of the tender to McKay came under the spotlight in August after local firm Sefton Electrical expressed disappointment after missing out on the bid.

The council is investing more than $2.6 million installing new LED lights, with 85 per cent of the cost met by Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency.

The high subsidy rate a recognition of the national benefits of converting streetlights, the statement said.

Infrastructure Group Manager Stavros Michael said the new street lights provided a number of benefits to the council and ratepayer.

"The new lights are more energy-efficient which is better for the environment and will result in 60 per cent reduction in power charges.

"LED luminaires also have longer lives and require less maintenance further reducing costs."

Michael said the replacement of the street lights with LED units would achieve benefits such as reduced energy consumption and faults and outages, safer and better lit streets and reduced light pollution.

"All this adds up to reduced costs, better environmental outcomes and improved efficiencies in management of the streetlight network. Streetlights have a key public safety role both for all users of the public transport system," Michael said.

LED lights have an average life of 20 years with the current street lights in use lasting about four years.

What residents will notice

Currently street lights produce a yellow/orange toned light. The new LEDs will have a white tone which isn't brighter but does improve visibility.

LED lights are directional meaning minor adjustments can be made to ensure no unwanted light spills into residential properties.

The conversion work is scheduled to be finished by June 2021.