Police cordons on Eason St in Victoria on Sunday. Photo / Ben Fraser

Cordons have been removed at the scene where a man was found with a stab wound to the chest outside a Rotorua address on Saturday night.

Police have been contacted this morning for an update on the investigation.

Yesterday, teams in white forensic outfits were seen outside a property on Victoria St with two marquees set up as well as two sheets of tarpaulin behind the cordon.

Multiple police vehicles were at the scene on Saturday night as well as a fire truck.

A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance and one rapid response unit were sent to the scene.

"One patient was assessed and treated at the scene and taken to Rotorua Hospital in a critical condition."

Yesterday, police said a man was found outside a Victoria St address with a stab wound to the chest at about 11.30pm on Saturday.

An investigation into the circumstances of the incident remained ongoing, a police spokesperson said.

Police would be interested in speaking with anyone who was in the vicinity between 10.30pm and 11.30pm and noticed anything out of the ordinary.

Information can be provided to Rotorua Police, 105, or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, referencing file number 220626/7747.