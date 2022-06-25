Edmund St closed after crash involving car and power pole, one injured

Unison was at the scene working to restore power. Photo / Andrew Warner

One person is reported to have serious injuries following a crash involving a car and power pole early this morning.

A police media spokesperson said police were called to Edmund Rd about 1.40am following a report of a crash involving a car and a power pole.

One person is reported to have serious injuries, the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, power is out to dozens of Rotorua residents.

A photographer at the scene said Edmund Rd was blocked and power crews were working to restore the power.

The Unison website says 82 customers on Edmund Rd, Alison St, Michael Pl, Liane Pl, and Adam Pl, were affected by the unplanned power outage.