Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Alexandra's massage parlour and strip club in Rotorua to close after 28 years

6 minutes to read
Alexandra's Massage Sauna & Strip Club in Rotorua. Photo / Supplied

Alexandra's Massage Sauna & Strip Club in Rotorua. Photo / Supplied

Kelly Makiha
By
Kelly Makiha

Multimedia Journalist

For thousands, a good night out in Rotorua often ended with a drink or two at Alexandra's Massage Sauna & Strip Club. Tomorrow night its doors will close for the final time. Reporter Kelly Makiha

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.