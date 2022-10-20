Lisa Adams before heading to the Paralympics in Tokyo last year. Photo / NZME

Where Are They Now?

Rotorua's Lisa Adams is a Paralympic F37 shot putter and F38 discus thrower. She won gold in the shot put F37 in her Paralympic Games debut in Tokyo last year, breaking the Paralympic record with her first throw of 14.36m. Lisa was diagnosed with left hemiplegia, a form of cerebral palsy, at an early age. In 2019, she surpassed the world-record distance at the national championships and then, with her first throw in international competition, broke that record at the world championships. She twice improved on that mark to claim gold in Dubai, and set the world record of 15.50m in Hastings in September 2020. The Rotorua Weekender caught up with Lisa to find out more about her journey, sources of motivation, and what advice she would give.

Tell us a bit about yourself and your school experience in Rotorua

I was born and bred in Rotorua. I attended Owhata Primary, Mokoia Intermediate and Rotorua Lakes High School. I liked the "small, tight-knit community" feel of the schools I attended. I enjoyed most of my time at school and loved playing sports. I had teachers at each of these schools that were extra supportive of me and saw potential I wasn't aware of at the time, which I'm truly grateful for even after all these years.

How did you get into athletics and shot put?

I was asked to give it a go, I gave it a go, kept giving it a go and the rest is history.

What have been some highlights from your career so far?

The 2018 Victoria Champs stands out because it was my first ever comp and the start of my athletics journey. I competed there after I had been doing shot put for about 1.5 hours. The first time I broke the F37 world record in 2019 (I think), Dubai World Champs and Tokyo have been highlights too.

What are your goals for shot put in the future?

To compete at the world champs in Paris 2023 and Japan 2024. Also Paralympics in Paris 2024.

What inspires and motivates you each day/training?

Knowing that each day and training session are all important pieces of the bigger puzzle. Discipline gets me through if I don't feel motivated, but I also love what I do and enjoy the challenge.

What advice would you give to local students wanting to follow their dreams?

Honestly, just go for it. If you want to do it, do it. Regret feels worse than failure and you won't know until you try. They are not anyone else's dreams, they're yours so chase them, catch them and smash them. Also, don't be afraid to ask for help when or if you need it.

Eight fun quick-fire questions

- What was your first job?

Checkout operator at Pak'nSave

- Favourite season and why?

Spring for the weather and summer for athletics season.

- Favourite subject in school?

PE

- If you could do any other sport what would it be?

Basketball

- Favourite TV show?

Insecure and Spongebob Square Pants

- Favourite meal?

Fried chicken (not KFC)

- What would you say is the best thing about Rotorua?

It's home. Location and size. It's central to most places, it's beautiful and the pace isn't crazy.

- Would you rather travel to the past or future? Why?

The past. To see what it was like back then. The people, places, food, lifestyle, etc.