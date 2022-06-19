Birthday girl Luca Rose Van den Brook, 4, with auntie Jamie Lee O'Brien and Zaeleah Corfield, 7, at the event on Saturday. Photo / Laura Smith

Kids and adults alike headed to Rotorua's waterfront to give shot put a go on Saturday, some for the first time.

With the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games kicking off at the end of July, four cities around New Zealand have and will be getting the chance to try their hand - and throw - at shot put.

More than 4500 athletes from 72 nations and territories will attend the games over the 11 days of competition.

The New Zealand Team will be represented by up to 230 athletes, competing in around 20 sports and three Para sports.

Children and adults alike gave their best shot at shot put on Saturday. Photo / Laura Smith

Give it Your Best Shot involved a shot put circle touring Auckland, Rotorua, Wellington and Christchurch.

The event was held in Rotorua on Friday and Saturday, visiting Ōwhata School and Sunset Primary School on the first day.

Marvel Experiences partner Scott Wallace was helping run the event for the New Zealand Olympic Committee.

He said it was important for people to be active and the touring shot put circle gave children and adults a chance at trying the sport.

It was a mix of people finding it fun and saying, 'oh, I'm not sure if I will be good at this', he said.

Rotorua's own Paralympic F37 shot putter and F38 discus thrower Lisa Adams attended the school and public events.

Lisa Adams attended the Give it Your Best Shot event in Rotorua on Saturday. Photo / Andrew Warner

The athlete won gold in the shot put on her Paralympic Games debut in Tokyo last year.

Adams wasted no time in breaking the Paralympic record with her first throw of 14.36m and heading to the top of the field, where she remained for the competition.

Over her next five throws, she bettered the record a further three times, with a throw of 15.12m in rounds five and six as her best result and 1.4m ahead of the silver medallist.

She said Give it Your Best Shot was about generating some interest ahead of the Commonwealth Games and was good for the city.

"I think it is important for a community like Rotorua. I think it's cool to get people involved.

"Just have a go."

The public event was held between 10am and 2pm on Saturday and men, women and children of a range of ages participated.

Among them was 10-year-old Alana Thomson who did not think she would make a career of it, but still tried it out nonetheless.

Ten-year-old Alana Thomson was not a fan of shot put but still gave it a go. Photo / Laura Smith

While Alana was not much of a fan of the sport, Rae Mutu found herself enjoying it.

She had never picked up a shot put in her life, but the only criticism she had was that she thought there should be an over 70s category.

Rae Mutu had never picked up a shot put in her life before Saturday. Photo / Laura Smith

"It was good fun. It's wonderful to see Lisa here, that's very special."

Jayne Hendrikse had not picked up a shot put since her school days but said the coaching helped put her in good form to throw.

Jayne Hendrikse got some coaching as she tried her best at shot put on Saturday. Photo / Laura Smith

"I think the sound effects helped it to go a bit further too."

Among the children participating were four-year-old Luca Rose Van den Brook and seven-year-old Zaeleah Corfield.

Jamie Lee O'Brien shoots her shot with the shot put. Photo / Laura Smith

It was Luca's birthday and the family enjoyed watching her aunt Jamie Lee O'Brien launch the shot put.