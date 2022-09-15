ic of Colin from Rotorua club inc with Jason president of RSA for a story about Rotorua Club offering to join forces to give the RSA a home at the race course.

More than 200 members of the Rotorua RSA now have a place to meet, dine and socialise after the Rotorua Club offered its facility for use.

For the past seven years, Rotorua RSA has had nowhere to hold its gatherings as it has not had any clubrooms.

Rotorua Club manager Colin Wood said he asked the Rotorua RSA to join the club at the RSA's annual general meeting in March.

"I said to them, I believe in RSAs and we're dying in Rotorua.

''You do not have a clubroom, they've only got an office downstairs, they've got 200 members and where do you go?"

Wood said he had visitors from Auckland every Saturday asking him where the RSA was.

"All I say is 'there's an office downstairs'. And I don't want to say that."

Rotorua Club manager Colin Wood, Rotorua RSA president Jason Ramsay and Rotorua Club president Tony Thompson. Photo / Andrew Warner

Wood said the club had put the RSA sign outside, saying all RSA members were welcome.

"Rotorua needs an RSA and our club has offered for it to come in."

The club had gaming machines, TAB facilities, snooker and pool tables, dart boards, a restaurant and a function area, Wood said.

Wood said some RSA members were already going to the club.

"The positive thing is that everybody in New Zealand that belongs to an RSA can go there. That's the biggest thing.

"Rotorua needs that identity that the Rotorua RSA is alive still.''

Rotorua RSA president Jason Ramsay said it had been in talks and negotiations with the Rotorua Club for "quite some time" about members using its facilities.

The RSA had 215 members.

Ramsay said he also had a lot of visitors from outside the region asking him where the RSA was.

"And obviously, for some time, we haven't had any clubrooms."

Ramsay understood the RSA lost its clubrooms seven years ago. It had been operating out of its office at the racing club since then.

"Since then, we've kind of just been rebuilding and focusing on welfare and commemorations ... ANZAC Day, Armistice Day, things like that.

"So now this is kind of an opportunity for us to say, you're more than welcome to come to this facility."

Ramsay said it was "a great step in the right direction for getting the RSA name back out there and people realising that Rotorua still has an RSA".

"It's somewhere for us ... to have our gatherings and things like that."