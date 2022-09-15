A couple of the stalls at last year's Positive Ageing Expo. Photo / Supplied

A couple of the stalls at last year's Positive Ageing Expo. Photo / Supplied

Whether you are 60-plus or supporting a parent or friend, you are sure to find useful information at the upcoming Positive Ageing Expo.

Age Concern Rotorua, with support from Rotorua Energy Charitable Trust, is holding the expo on Saturday, September 24.

It will have about 30 stalls, with an emphasis on health, wellbeing, lifestyle and social connection services available for seniors.

There will also be activities, demonstrations and live entertainment throughout the day, along with refreshments from the Parksyde Cafe.

Age Concern Rotorua manager Rory O'Rourke says they hope for the expo to be a "one-stop shop" for seniors.

"It's important at this stage that people get out and about and have a look at what's going on.

"There are 10,500 over-65s in Rotorua at the moment, and that's only going to grow, so it is important that people know what is available for them.

"Some people don't know about some of the organisations that will be at the expo."

He says the last Positive Ageing Expo was held in April last year, managing to get it in around Covid restrictions.

Rory says the last expo had about 300-400 people come through, and they hope to see those numbers coming through again.



The details

- What: Positive Ageing Expo

- When: Saturday, September 24, 9.30am to 2.30pm

- Where: Parksyde Older Persons Community Trust, Tarewa Pl

- Free entry