Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Rotorua resident frustrated by more than a decade of flooding

3 minutes to read
The big question around our plan to tackle climate change, friendly fire at parliament and brazen building site thieves risking lives in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

The big question around our plan to tackle climate change, friendly fire at parliament and brazen building site thieves risking lives in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Laura Smith
By
Laura Smith

Multimedia journalist

A Rotorua woman says repeated flooding over 12 years has hindered her efforts to sell her house.

Veronica Martin says her driveway has flooded on average six to eight times a year since she began

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.