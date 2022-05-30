The worst-hit was a property on Bell Rd. Photo / Supplied

Downed trees, blocked drains, flooded homes and streets, and a stranded bus.

That was the damage caused by about an hour of heavy rainfall in Rotorua this afternoon.

MetService said the Bay of Plenty experienced 84mm of rainfall in a 12-hour window, with 21mm in just an hour in Rotorua between 2pm and 3pm.

Rotorua Fire and Emergency senior station officer Gary Balment said crews were flat out all afternoon in Rotorua and Ngongotahā. The worst-hit was a property on Bell Rd after a lot of water entered the property.

He said extra callout crews had to be called to help out.

"I can't tell you how many jobs we went to ... There was just so much water in such a short timeframe, it just overwhelmed the drains."

A Bell Rd resident said the water on his driveway was up to his knees and his wife's car was submerged under the deluge.

Water was in the back bedroom, the laundry, the garage and an outside bar area, he said.

He said four stormwater drains had converged into one and caused the mayhem.

''I'm fortunate that I have insurance, the last time it flooded my claim was $25,000.''

Water flowed about three metres more than usual at a bridge in Linton Park. Photo / Zizi Sparks

One woman, who did not want to be named, was helping her grandfather protect his Bell Rd home from the flooding.

"It has happened multiple times over the last 40-something years they have been here."

The woman had also been helping her grandfather's neighbours, who saw floodwaters in their home reach knee-height.

Two streams surround the properties, which last flooded around four years ago, the woman said.

A Western Heights Primary School bus got stuck when it went through floodwater.

Principal Brent Griffin said there were about 20 children onboard during the after-school run home.

"It was some deluge."

Griffin said he understood the bus went through flooding and took on some water, but then came to a complete stop.

The bus needed to be towed out of the water and minivans came to collect the children. Griffin said everyone was safe.

Otonga Primary School principal Gareth Cunliffe said it was mayhem around the school at pick-up time as every parent tried to get close to the school to pick up their children.

He said they had five staff members manning the gates to try and make sure everyone made it out safely.

A Western Heights Primary School bus got stuck when it went through floodwater. Photo / Andrew Warner

"There was a strong flow of water, I've never seen it so bad."

Pukehangi Rd resident Steve Wright said his street was "underwater" and it had reached his fenceline.

He feared it would reach the house.

Wright said it was lucky the rain stopped when it did and said he would have needed to sandbag his property if it had not.

Cars had been driving fast through the flooding and up the grass verge by the side of his house. When the road had cleared of water, mud had been left all over, leaving a "hell of a mess".

The Four Square Fordlands store manager, who did not want to be named, said the flooding happened very quickly when it began to rain hard in the afternoon.

When asked if she thought the rain would stop soon, she said, "I hope so. If not, I'll swim."

She had seen someone walking on the flooded road and the water was up to his knees.

Cars could be seen across the city making their way through flooded streets.

A motorist reported not being able to get home due to flooding on Hodgkins St at the intersection with Hamon Pl.

Rotorua Lakes Council urged people to travel only if necessary after trees were down and surface flooding was being reported in various parts of the Rotorua district.

A council spokesperson said the number of weather-related calls to Rotorua Lakes Council and its contractors has increased after a reasonably quiet morning.

Crews had worked to clear blocked cesspits and drains, clear downed trees and manage surface flooding, the spokesperson said.

Flooding on Sunset Rd. Photo / Andrew Warner

MetService meteorologist Luis Fernandes said the heavy rainfall was forecast to end by yesterday evening and turn more to showers, possibly thunderstorms.

For the rest of the week, he said there would be showers in the morning on Tuesday and Wednesday, with rain expected on Thursday afternoon as well.

There could be some heavy rain but there were no watches or warnings in the region yet.

The weekend was looking clearer, dryer and cooler.

"It is quite an active week, there is a lot going on, with several systems moving across the country.

"The tap will be on and off, on and off."

Police yesterday warned motorists to take "extreme caution", saying there had been a number of calls for assistance to emergency services due to surface flooding and fallen trees.

Police said there could be hidden hazards in areas where there is surface flooding.

Earlier in the morning, hundreds of Bay of Plenty residents experienced power outages.