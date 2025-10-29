Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell begins second term with fist bump

Mathew Nash
Local Democracy Reporter, Rotorua·Rotorua Daily Post·
3 mins to read

Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell and Rotorua Lakes Council chief executive Andrew Moraes share a fist bump at the swearing-in ceremony for the new term on Wednesday. Photo / Mathew Nash

Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell and Rotorua Lakes Council chief executive Andrew Moraes share a fist bump at the swearing-in ceremony for the new term on Wednesday. Photo / Mathew Nash

Tania Tapsell’s second term as Rotorua Mayor has officially begun, after being sworn in at Rotorua Lakes Council’s inaugural meeting for the new term today.

Tapsell won the mayoralty in a landslide this month, with a margin of nearly 9500 votes over nearest challenger Don Paterson.

Following a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save