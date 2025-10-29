Tapsell used her address to remind elected officials how “privileged” they are.
“What I will guarantee you is this council and our community board members will do all we can to be a high-performing council and to ensure we leave this world, this community, in a better place for everybody in our district,” Tapsell said.
She paid tribute to incoming councillors, community board members and council staff.
After the swearing-in concluded, the meeting moved on to official business including legislative advice for the incoming council, adoption of the schedule of meetings for November and December and adoption of the 2024-25 Annual Report.
The council will meet again at the penultimate council meeting of 2025 on November 26.
Mathew Nash is a Local Democracy Reporting journalist based at the Rotorua Daily Post. He has previously written for SunLive, been a regular contributor to RNZ and was a football reporter in the UK for eight years.
- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.