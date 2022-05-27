Elmer Peiffer of Rotorua Whakaora (left) is grateful to Pak'nSave Rotorua for the charity's new pallet stacker. Photo / Andrew Warner

Elmer Peiffer of Rotorua Whakaora (left) is grateful to Pak'nSave Rotorua for the charity's new pallet stacker. Photo / Andrew Warner

A brand new $10,000 pallet stacker is lifting some of the weight from the shoulders of Rotorua Whakaora founder Elmer Pfeiffer.

Pfeiffer and his wife Gina have been feeding Rotorua's hungry since 2014, first as the organisation Love Soup and then as Rotorua Whakaora.

But this year has proven to be a bumpy ride for the charity.

In January the couple said they were at risk of living on the streets and could be forced to close the service if rents increased.

Elmer and Gina Peiffer, who run Rotorua Whakaora, have been dedicated to feeding Rotorua's hungry for eight years. Photo / Andrew Warner

Then the organisation's popular free store was forced to close at the start of February after the Rotorua Whakaora operators had to have a rethink to ensure its longevity.

The Pfeiffers weathered each storm and were able to reopen their food parcel store in March, albeit with limited hours.

Now, thanks to Pak'nSave Rotorua owner Amanda Elliot and Foodstuffs' Here for NZ grant, Rotorua Whakaora is having some of the weight lifted from its shoulders.

Elliot has given Rotorua Whakaora her wholehearted support since she came on board at Rotorua Pak'nSave in October.

"These guys, they do such an amazing job," Elliot told the Rotorua Daily Post Weekend.

"It's great to see our [no longer saleable] stock get a second life rather than going to a sad place like landfill."

Earlier this year, Elliot applied for Foodstuffs' Here for NZ grant on behalf of Rotorua Whakaora.

Pak'nSave Rotorua owner Amanda Elliot (left) was able to get a $10,000 Foodstuffs grant to buy a pallet stacker for Rotorua Whakaora. Photo / Supplied

The application was approved and awarded the charity $10,000, which has gone towards the purchase of a new pallet stacker.

"It was interesting getting the stacker onto their trailer," Elliot laughed.

"But we got there in the end."

Elmer Pfeiffer said moving box after box and can after can from pallets by hand were "taking a toll".

"Before the palette stacker it was back-breaking work and everything would have to be unloaded manually," Pfeiffer said.

"Now since we don't have to move individual boxes we've saved at least two hours in the daily work."

READ MORE:

• Free food: Popular store reopens to feed needy families

• 'If we carried on, we wouldn't last': Free food store to close

• Charity founders could end up on the streets as living costs rise

Pfeiffer said the pallet stacker helped the work of Rotorua Whakaora "immensely".

"My back is much, much better. Having [this support] helps us keep our food stores up to cater for the demand that's on the rise across the city."

The journey isn't over yet for Rotorua Whakaora. Pfeiffer said there were a few more items he'd like to get for the charity.

"At the top of the wishlist is to have the driveway at our facility concreted so that bigger trucks can drive right up and unload more easily."