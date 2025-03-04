Senior Sergeant Dennis Murphy was a Rotorua police officer known for his quick wit and no-nonsense attitude. Photo / NZME

For 46 years Murphy served with the New Zealand Police, mainly in Rotorua, carving a reputation as a no-nonsense officer who enjoyed the thrill of the chase while carrying out his duty keeping the community safe.

He became a police officer in August 1979 and spent the bulk of his policing career in the Bay of Plenty, after transferring from Papakura in June 1993.

Bay of Plenty Police District manager Superintendent Tim Anderson said it was clear to anyone who met “Murph”, as he was commonly known, that he was “incredibly passionate” about policing.

“He embodied those old-fashioned policing values. Policing was simply part of who he was and he always maintained that rock-solid focus on catching criminals.”

Senior Sergeant Dennis Murphy was a legendary Rotorua police officer who ran several operations targeting gang and drug crime. Photo / NZME

Anderson said Murphy was a strong advocate for holding gang members accountable for their criminal behaviour due to harm he saw being caused in our communities.

During the 1990s and early 2000s in particular he used his detective skills to detect and catch gang members through several operations.

“He applauded the new gang legislation that has been introduced giving police the ability to target their criminal behaviour and make our streets safer,” Anderson said.

“Denis was an incredibly colourful character who had strong opinions and he dedicated his working life to make our communities safer.”

As well as his various roles across Counties Manukau and the Bay of Plenty, he did a stint as a professional standards investigator for the Ombudsman in Ireland, where he was well-respected.

He also worked as an adviser in the Solomon Islands, where he was instrumental in helping local police build their capability.

Anderson said Murphy was already missed by his colleagues across New Zealand.

“Some would call him a legend. I do.

“If Barry Crump was alive today and writing a version of ‘Good b**tards I have met in police’ then Dennis would be in one of the first five chapters.”

Senior Sergeant Dennis Murphy was a legendary Bay of Plenty police officer serving 46 years before he died at the end of February. Photo / NZME

Retired Deputy Commissioner Wallace Haumaha, who worked alongside Murphy in Rotorua, said it was a privilege to have stood beside one of the most dedicated and committed police officers he knew.

“Murphy was one of those truly remarkable officers, whose unwavering modus operandi was to serve and protect his community.”

He said Murphy’s quick wit and humour always lightened the mood when things got tough.

“He was just a bloody good cop, who epitomised courage, vigilance, but fairness when he needed to. We will miss Murphy, a man who absolutely held true to his values and belief, that he joined the police to make a difference.”

Former Rotorua Daily Post deputy editor Jill Nicholas said Murphy had all the endearing attributes of a true Irishman.

“His wry humour and colourful turn of phrase were legendary. So too was his ability to bond with the media,” Nicholas said.

He believed police and reporters had a “symbiotic relationship” and could help each other.

Dennis Murphy was a legendary Rotorua police officer who loved the thrill of the chase. Photo / NZME

“Bland press releases weren’t his thing. He, like us, preferred the personal touch. It certainly paid dividends, not only giving us numerous front-page leads but, as he often said, ‘Let the crims know the cops would leave no stone unturned until we’d binned them'.”

Colleague Detective Sergeant Garry Hawkins said “Murph” had a great way of telling it how it was.

“He was sharp and quick-witted and made the job fun, but there was a serious side to him as well. He hated people who offended and made lives difficult for others.”

Murphy’s wife, Eileen, said he was “a policeman through-and-through”, and she was proud to be by his side for 35 years.

They met after he went to Ireland to learn more about his Irish heritage.

“And he came back with me.”

They returned to Ireland some years later but staying meant he would have to leave the police.

“And that was never going to happen … He has left a huge hole in our family not only here but in Ireland,” she said.

Murphy is survived by his children Kevin, Jessica and Tara and several grandchildren.

His funeral service will be held at St Mary’s Catholic Church in Rotorua on Thursday at 11am.

Dennis Murphy’s career

1979 Started with police and worked 14 years in South Auckland

Started with police and worked 14 years in South Auckland 1993 Promoted to CIB in Rotorua

Promoted to CIB in Rotorua 2004 Promoted to Senior Sergeant in charge of Tūrangi police station

Promoted to Senior Sergeant in charge of Tūrangi police station 2005-2012 Held various roles in Rotorua including tactical co-ordinator, station supervisor and Bay of Plenty professional conduct manager

Held various roles in Rotorua including tactical co-ordinator, station supervisor and Bay of Plenty professional conduct manager 2012 Solomon Islands adviser

Solomon Islands adviser 2013 onwards Held several roles based in Rotorua including custody unit co-ordinator, shift commander, road policing co-ordinator and deployment co-ordinator

Kelly Makiha is a senior journalist who has reported for the Rotorua Daily Post for more than 25 years, covering mainly police, court, human interest and social issues.