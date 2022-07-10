Detective Inspector Tim Anderson. Photo / Christine Cornege

Detective Superintendent Tim Anderson is the relieving Bay of Plenty Police District Commander. After more than 42 years on the force, the previous district commander, Superintendent Andy McGregor, had his farewell in May. Anderson was named as his reliever until a replacement was found. Luke Kirkness reports.

How/when did you get into policing? Did you have another career in mind?

I wanted to join New Zealand Police after attempting a bit of study after leaving school. I saw policing as a really interesting job as no day looked the same, I wouldn't be stuck behind a desk and I'd get paid to help people in times of crisis. That fact hasn't changed.

I tried to join when I was 19 but got told by the recruiting officer that I was too young (back then they wanted more mature/older recruits). I went away and worked for Kelly Tarlton's Underwater World in Ōrākei, Auckland. I tried again 18 months later and became a recruit in 1994. From that experience, I learnt a valuable lesson that you should persist with your goals and never give up.

What I didn't realise way back then is the quality of people you get to work with in New Zealand Police. I have really enjoyed working with some amazingly selfless, humble, dedicated, professional and compassionate cops on the frontline and that equally applies to the heroes behind the frontline who work in our many support roles allowing us all to succeed in making our communities safer.

Former Bay of Plenty police district commander Superintendent Andy McGregor. Photo / Ben Fraser

What are some of the challenges you've faced in your career?

There have been numerous challenges that have involved solving whodunnit homicides, serious crimes and fatal motor vehicle accidents - but these have been all very doable due to the fact the officers I have worked with are both experts in their profession and have some of the best "people" skills and compassion I have ever witnessed.

The most challenging jobs police face are those jobs we attend that are not man-made. Earthquakes, volcanic eruptions (Whakaari/White Island) and severe storm events are often the most difficult to deal with due to their sheer size, scale and harm (to life and property) caused as result. While police don't "lead" the response to these events, it's our teams on the ground that respond 24/7 in numbers to care for those seriously affected. The Whakatāne Police team who responded to the Whakaari eruption in 2019, along with many other emergency services, did a truly outstanding job in very trying conditions. Seeing our officers working so hard to help others who are suffering so much is a truly humbling experience.

What does success mean to you as a police officer/leader of police?

Simple. Success is working together with our iwi, communities and partners in making our communities a better and safer place to work, live and play. I have had the privilege of working with our international policing partners and have to say that, despite our challenges, I believe we live in the safest, least corrupt and most beautiful country in the world. Despite our different challenges, we are very lucky in many ways. We forget that bit.

What has been the highlight of your career so far?

I've had many highlights due to the nature of policing. Solving the murder of George Taiaroa when he was shot in Atiamuri in 2013 is one of those highlights in terms of the team getting a result for George and his whānau. Another was as a detective in the child abuse team (as it was once known) where I investigated two serious paedophiles and within the space of six months, both received very lengthy terms of imprisonment for what was very serious child abuse offending. Back then I considered that these results meant we had prevented many other children from becoming victims. Following the sentencing of one offender, one of the victims' whānau gifted me a taonga in the form of a large piece of pounamu. When people ask me why cops do what we do I point them to this beautiful piece of pounamu. Finally, coming to work each day and working with awesome people inside and outside police is a daily highlight.

What does your role as relieving district commander entail?

The BOP is made up of the Tauranga (WBOP), Whakatāne (EBOP), Rotorua and Taupō policing areas. My role as relieving district commander is looking after these areas as well as our functional roles across the BOP District. A large part of the role is working with iwi as the tangata whenua, our other government partners and key stakeholders such as district councils and NGOs. No day is the same and we are very fortunate to have some superb cops across the BOP rohe.

Detective Inspector Tim Anderson holds a press conference in relation to the George Taiaroa homicide case in 2013. Photo / Christine Cornege

What are some of the biggest problems facing the Bay of Plenty District?

The biggest problem that faces the Bay of Plenty is similar to many parts of the provinces across the North Island. Addictions to drugs such as meth, alcohol and gambling create behaviours that cause harm to those people nearest and dearest to them. These behaviours then manifest themselves as crimes in the homes (family harm), on the road and in our communities. The positive thing about policing these days is that there are now far more programmes than ever aimed at tackling the demand side of the equation and not just dealing with the supply side- which used to be our traditional approach…

What advice would you give to new police officers on the beat?

Don't take any criticism personally. When people have a crack at police it's not personal – it's just anti-authority because we are holding people to account for their own behaviour that is causing harm to others.

Keep yourselves and your colleagues safe. Sometimes it takes courage to walk away and come back later.

And thank you. Thank you for your tremendous work in your community each and every day. I'm proud of your determination, excellence and hard yakka.

What do you like to do for fun away from work?

I enjoy spending time with family and friends and various sports. I enjoy paddling waka ama (badly) and getting out in the bush. The sea and the forest in the BOP is the perfect place to re-energise for all of us and it's free. The best things in life are free.