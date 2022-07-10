Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Q + A: Bay of Plenty Police District Commander (relieving) Detective Superintendent Tim Anderson

6 minutes to read
Detective Inspector Tim Anderson. Photo / Christine Cornege

Detective Inspector Tim Anderson. Photo / Christine Cornege

Bay of Plenty Times

Detective Superintendent Tim Anderson is the relieving Bay of Plenty Police District Commander. After more than 42 years on the force, the previous district commander, Superintendent Andy McGregor, had his farewell in May. Anderson was

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.