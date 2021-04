FILE

Rotorua police are warning the public of counterfeit money being used in the region.

A statement from Neighbourhood Support Rotorua on behalf of Rotorua police said it was important to check any New Zealand notes presented.

"Compare notes with original notes you already have if you are unsure," the statement said.

The note values identified so far have been $20 and $50.

Please contact the Rotorua police if you have any counterfeit notes presented.