Rotorua Police seek occupants of car seen in area during fatal Te Ngae Rd crash

Police would like to identify and speak to the occupant/s of a car that was in the area around the time of a Te Ngae Rd crash. Photo / Supplied

Police are still investigating the circumstances of a fatal crash on Te Ngae Rd, Rotorua, on October 2.



"As part of our inquiries, we would like to identify and speak to the occupant/s of a car that was in the area around the time of the crash," the police said in a statement.



The car is a dark coloured five-door station wagon.

"Unfortunately, we have not been able to obtain a registration number for the car.



"The car was captured on CCTV on Fenton St about 10.50pm and we believe it may have subsequently stopped at the scene of the crash, shortly after 11pm."



If you can help, please get in touch with police via 105 and quote file number 211003/3040.

One person died after a vehicle struck a streetlight on Te Ngae Rd shortly after 11pm on October 2.

The deceased was 19-year-old Joshua Heath of Rotorua, a former John Paul College student.

Four people were involved in the single-vehicle crash.