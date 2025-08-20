Advertisement
Rotorua pedestrian death: Why driver Daniel Rikiti didn’t see Richard Martin crossing the road

Kelly Makiha
By
Multimedia Journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
5 mins to read

Daniel Rikiti has admitted a charge of dangerous driving causing Richard Martin's death. Photo / Kelly Makiha

CCTV footage played in open court showing the moment Richard Martin was struck by a car has shown the “stark reality” of what happened that fatal night in Rotorua.

The driver, Daniel Rikiti, didn’t brake, didn’t swerve and didn’t slow down, even after the point of impact when Martin’s body

