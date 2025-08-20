The appeal was heard in the High Court before Justice Michael Robinson in May, but the sentence was quashed because a significant letter written by Rikiti explaining his actions hadn’t been received by the judge or the court.
Justice Robinson ordered a dispute of facts hearing.
Martin was struck about 2am after a night out with friends and his fiancee, Tanya Anderson.
Anderson had crossed the road first, with Martin following a few metres behind, when he was struck.
The 59-year-old died from injuries 13 days later.
Rikiti said during evidence on Tuesday he and his partner were homeless and living in his car at the time.
He said his partner suffered from mental health issues.
They had a dispute earlier in the night and she smashed Rikiti’s windscreen with a golf club. Rikiti called police.
The car had been pink-stickered by police five days earlier for an already cracked windscreen and a tyre issue.
Police took Rikiti’s partner into custody and issued Rikiti with a Police Safety Order, which prevented him from seeing her for three days.
They chose to stay and some family members cried and hugged.
“That CCTV footage sets out the stark reality of events of 17 September 2022 which resulted in Mr Martin’s completely needless death,” Judge Geoghegan said.
He ruled Rikiti was travelling at 55km/h – just above the limit of 50km/h – and couldn’t see Martin because of the damage to his windscreen, despite Rikiti’s assertions that was not a factor.
Rikiti also asserted in his letter he was distracted by a car behind him and from looking around at the footpaths for his partner.
But Judge Geoghegan said distraction was not a significant contributing factor, although he could not completely exclude the possibility.
He ruled the damaged windscreen and speed were the significant contributing factors. He noted Rikiti was breath-tested but gave a reading of 200 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath, under the legal limit.
Judge Geoghegan said the smashed windscreen prevented reasonable visibility of hazards, particularly to Rikiti’s left, and his speed, although not excessive, prevented evasive action that might have resulted in Martin’s survival had he been seen earlier.
Judge Geoghegan said Crown prosecutor Anna McConachy raised a number of inconsistencies in Rikiti’s evidence and her cross-examination “completely undermined” Rikiti’s version of events, which was outlined in his letter.
The inconsistencies included CCTV footage proving there was no car directly behind Rikiti and admissions he was looking ahead while driving and not at the footpaths.
McConachy said she would file submissions that Rikiti’s 10% guilty plea discount should be removed, given the dispute of facts hearing was similar to a trial and had not spared the cost to the state or the family from hearing and seeing distressing evidence.
Braithwaite indicated he would appeal any sentence that didn’t offer leave to apply for home detention and would file submissions, including affidavits to say Rikiti was the sole carer of his child.
Rikiti was remanded on bail to be resentenced on August 29.